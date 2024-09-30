Seabourn Cruise Line ship handed over to Japanese owner
A cruise ship formerly owned by US-based luxury cruise company Seabourn has been formally handed over to Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) shortly after its arrival in the Port of Yokohama earlier this month.
Seabourn Odyssey will resume sailings in December 2024 under its new name Mitsui Ocean Fuji. By the time the ship re-enters service with Mitsui Ocean Cruises, it will have all-suite cabins that can house a total of 458 guests.
Seabourn Odyssey was operated by Seabourn from 2009. The company announced in March 2023 that the ship will be sold to MOL, though all published voyages under Seabourn were to be operated until August 2024. Its final voyage under the Seabourn banner departed on September 2 and ended with its arrival in Yokohama.
Seabourn Odyssey was built by Italian shipyard T. Mariotti. It was the first in a series of only two ships, the other being the 2010-built Seabourn Sojourn.