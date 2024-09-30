Seabourn Cruise Line ship handed over to Japanese owner

Seabourn Odyssey will resume sailings in December 2024 under its new name Mitsui Ocean Fuji. By the time the ship re-enters service with Mitsui Ocean Cruises, it will have all-suite cabins that can house a total of 458 guests.

Seabourn Odyssey was operated by Seabourn from 2009. The company announced in March 2023 that the ship will be sold to MOL, though all published voyages under Seabourn were to be operated until August 2024. Its final voyage under the Seabourn banner departed on September 2 and ended with its arrival in Yokohama.