Sea trials begin for China's second locally-built cruise ship

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new large cruise ship.

Adora Flora City is a sister ship of Adora Magic City, which was handed over to the same operator in late 2023. The vessels are the first two cruise ships to be built entirely in China.

Adora Flora City is slightly larger than her sister, with an LOA of 341 metres compared to Adora Magic City's 323.6 metres.