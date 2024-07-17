VESSEL REVIEW | Ilma – Ritz-Carlton's LNG-fuelled ship for ultra-luxury sailings
Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based cruise company The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection (RCYC) recently welcomed a new ultra-luxury ship to its fleet. Named Ilma after the Maltese for “water,” the newbuild offers amenities including spacious suites with private terraces, open-air lounges, and an aft marina sitting right on the waterline.
The Malta-registered Ilma was built by French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique at the first in a new series of LNG-fuelled, ultra-luxury ships slated for RCYC, in addition to being the second vessel to join the owner’s current active fleet (after the 298-passenger Evrima). Luminara, the second vessel in the series, is already under construction in Saint-Nazaire and is scheduled to join its sister in service in the summer of 2025. The newbuilding contract also includes options for additional ships.
Broad selection of spacious suites
Ilma has a length of 790 feet (241 metres), a beam of 95.5 feet (29.1 metres), a draught of 20.3 feet (6.2 metres), a gross tonnage of 46,750, and 224 suites that can accommodate a maximum of 448 guests. The vessel will be crewed by 374 personnel, who will be housed in 248 cabins.
RCYC said that the vessel will offer one of the highest space ratios at sea as well as a significant percentage of larger suites, including two new spacious upper category suites measuring more than 1,000 square feet (90 square metres) each. Eight suites of this category are located on three decks, and each suite has terrace space ranging from 581 to 721 square feet (54 to 67 square metres).
The interior finishes were provided by architectural and design firm AD Associates while DPA installed the interior LED lighting. DPA said the lighting scene settings are programmed to ensure each of the spaces on board appear at their most elegant day and night. Design studio Aivan was meanwhile responsible for the ship’s exterior design, which RCYC claims is inspired by the elegant aesthetics typical of private yachts.
Having one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the luxury cruising category, Ilma will provide nearly one staff member for every guest. Other onboard facilities will include five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, a spa, a mezzanine, a pool, a fitness centre, a library, boutique shops, an observation terrace, a children’s activity area, and a social area at the bow. Opportunities for watersports such as kayaking and paddle boarding will be available through the aft marina.
Environment-friendly features
The propulsion arrangement includes four dual-fuel MGO engines with LNG to be used as the main fuel, and the 17 MW total installed power will deliver a maximum speed of 18 knots. The engines are fitted on flexible mountings to minimise noise and vibration. Each engine also has a selective catalytic reduction system to reduce NOx emissions.
Also fitted are water treatment systems and a heat recovery system to ensure more efficient energy use. The hull form and appendages have been hydrodynamically optimised for slow steaming.
The ship will feature the so-called “Baltic option” for water treatment. When enabled, this option significantly reduces pollution (eutrophication).
Ilma also features an integrated data acquisition system (now part of Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s standard offer for any new project) that gathers a large amount of raw data originating from several automation systems on board and compressing these for a seamless transmission to shore through a satellite link. Experts can then analyse the collected data for varied purposes such as fuel consumption optimisation or pollution prevention and control.
The DNV-classed Ilma is scheduled to depart Monte Carlo on its maiden operational voyage with RCYC, a seven-night itinerary that will include a stop at Rome, on September 2, 2024. Afterwards, the ship will sail out of Rome to serve another new seven-night cruise that will call at Piraeus in Greece. Future seven- and 10-night itineraries for both Ilma and sister ship Luminara will include other Mediterranean and Caribbean destinations.