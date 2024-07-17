VESSEL REVIEW | Ilma – Ritz-Carlton's LNG-fuelled ship for ultra-luxury sailings

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based cruise company The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection (RCYC) recently welcomed a new ultra-luxury ship to its fleet. Named Ilma after the Maltese for “water,” the newbuild offers amenities including spacious suites with private terraces, open-air lounges, and an aft marina sitting right on the waterline.

The Malta-registered Ilma was built by French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique at the first in a new series of LNG-fuelled, ultra-luxury ships slated for RCYC, in addition to being the second vessel to join the owner’s current active fleet (after the 298-passenger Evrima). Luminara, the second vessel in the series, is already under construction in Saint-Nazaire and is scheduled to join its sister in service in the summer of 2025. The newbuilding contract also includes options for additional ships.