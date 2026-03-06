New 3,500-guest ship delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) recently took delivery of a new cruise ship from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

The Lloyd's Register-classed Norwegian Luna is the second ship in a series to be ordered by NCL from the same builder. Norwegian Aqua, the first ship in the series, was handed over in 2025.

The newbuild measures 1,056 feet (321.8 metres) in length with a gross tonnage of over 154,000 and accommodation for 3,571 guests at double occupancy. The propulsion arrangement consists of two 14,400hp (10,700kW) MGO engines that drive azimuthing podded thrusters to deliver a service speed of just over 20 knots.