Norwegian Cruise Line orders new cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas

Fincantieri has secured a new order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) for the construction of a cruise ship to be operated by its Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand.
The Italian shipbuilder said the agreement is valued between €500 million ($578 million) and €1 billion, and is subject to financing and other typical conditions.
Scheduled for delivery in 2033, the new vessel will be a sister ship to the Seven Seas Prestige, the first of a new vessel series currently under construction for delivery in 2026.
A second ship in the same series is already scheduled for delivery in 2030. The new 77,000 GT, 257-metre-long ship will host 822 passengers.
Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at NCLH, commented, “This newbuild order continues our measured, strategic expansion within the luxury space.”
Fincantieri noted that it has already delivered ten ships across NCLH’s brands, and the current order book now includes thirteen additional vessels set to be added to the company’s fleet.