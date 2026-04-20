MSC cruise ship completes safe transit through Strait of Hormuz en route to Europe

The cruise ship MSC Euribia has departed Dubai, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and is now en route to Northern Europe, MSC Cruises said on Sunday, April 19.
The company said the ship's passage was completed in close coordination with the relevant authorities.
MSC Euribia is on schedule to resume her Northern Europe season, and as the ship will now be able to return sooner than previously anticipated, MSC Cruises has confirmed that the cruise departing on May 16 from Kiel (and on May 17 from Copenhagen) will now operate as originally scheduled, with all subsequent sailings operating as planned.
Guests whose cruises were cancelled will have the option to transfer their booking to this sailing should they wish, and will be contacted directly with further details from Monday, April 20.
A spokesperson for MSC Cruises had earlier said that MSC Euribia would remain in Dubai following guidance from the US military in the region.
The guidance was issued shortly after the outbreak of the recent hostilities between the United States and Iran.