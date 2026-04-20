MSC cruise ship completes safe transit through Strait of Hormuz en route to Europe

The cruise ship MSC Euribia has departed Dubai, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and is now en route to Northern Europe, MSC Cruises said on Sunday, April 19.

The company said the ship's passage was completed in close coordination with the relevant authorities.

MSC Euribia is on schedule to resume her Northern Europe season, and as the ship will now be able to return sooner than previously anticipated, MSC Cruises has confirmed that the cruise departing on May 16 from Kiel (and on May 17 from Copenhagen) will now operate as originally scheduled, with all subsequent sailings operating as planned.