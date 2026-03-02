MSC Cruises says Euribia to remain in Dubai port as per US guidance

The cruise ship MSC Euribia will remain in the port of Dubai in accordance with guidance from regional US military authorities, a spokesperson for MSC Cruises said on Monday.

"We are actively in contact with embassies and foreign offices to ensure they have the relevant information about their nationals on board and to understand any repatriation plans being developed," the spokesperson said.

"Our highest priority is the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew," an MSC statement added. "The situation on board is calm, and our guests and crew are comfortable and well cared for.