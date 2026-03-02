MSC Cruises says Euribia to remain in Dubai port as per US guidance

The cruise ship MSC Euribia will remain in the port of Dubai in accordance with guidance from regional US military authorities, a spokesperson for MSC Cruises said on Monday.
"We are actively in contact with embassies and foreign offices to ensure they have the relevant information about their nationals on board and to understand any repatriation plans being developed," the spokesperson said.
"Our highest priority is the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew," an MSC statement added. "The situation on board is calm, and our guests and crew are comfortable and well cared for.
"We have cancelled the upcoming cruise of MSC Euribia departing Dubai March 7, Doha March 8 and Abu Dhabi March 11. Impacted guests have already been contacted directly.
"We will provide further updates on upcoming cruises as soon as we are able as the situation is continuously evolving."
