Keel laid for future LNG-powered cruise ship for Royal Caribbean
Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has laid the keel of the fourth ship in a series ordered by US-based Royal Caribbean International.
Upon completion, the ship will measure 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and will boast over 2,800 cabins for housing 5,600 guests. A parabolic bow design will be incorporated into the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.
The ship's propulsion system will consist of six dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG, five bow thrusters, three 20MW diesel-electric driven azimuthing thrusters, and fuel cells. The latter will be used as a lower-emission alternative energy source for generating onboard electricity as well as freshwater.
The ship will be a sister of Icon of the Seas, which was delivered to Royal Caribbean in 2024, and Star of the Seas, which was handed over earlier this year. The third ship in the series was launched in August 2025.