Keel laid for future LNG-powered cruise ship for Royal Caribbean

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has laid the keel of the fourth ship in a series ordered by US-based Royal Caribbean International.

Upon completion, the ship will measure 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and will boast over 2,800 cabins for housing 5,600 guests. A parabolic bow design will be incorporated into the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.