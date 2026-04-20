Italian builder launches Norwegian Cruise Line's new 344m ship

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new cruise ship ordered by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Norwegian Aura is a sister ship of Norwegian Aqua, which was delivered in 2025, and Norwegian Luna, which was handed over earlier this year. Fincantieri said the newbuild is 10 per cent larger than her sisters with a length of 344 metres and a gross tonnage of approximately 170,000.

Upon completion, the ship will feature 1,976 cabins and can accommodate approximately 3,880 guests.