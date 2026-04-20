Italian builder launches Norwegian Cruise Line's new 344m ship

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new cruise ship ordered by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).
Norwegian Aura is a sister ship of Norwegian Aqua, which was delivered in 2025, and Norwegian Luna, which was handed over earlier this year. Fincantieri said the newbuild is 10 per cent larger than her sisters with a length of 344 metres and a gross tonnage of approximately 170,000.
Upon completion, the ship will feature 1,976 cabins and can accommodate approximately 3,880 guests.
Distinctive project elements will include a large water park with the most slides of any NCL ship, a rope course, a vertical climbing wall, and NCL’s 360-degree outdoor promenade.
Fincantieri said the construction of Norwegian Aura is part of the established partnership between Fincantieri and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which was further strengthened by a recent order of three additional cruise ships, one for each of the company’s three brands – NCL, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises – bringing the total number of vessels up to 16 with scheduled deliveries through 2037.