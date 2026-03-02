German tour operators Dertour and TUI Cruises suspend Middle East trips

Germany's Dertour and TUI Cruises have suspended or adjusted travel plans across the Middle East after US and Israeli strikes on Iran spurred retaliatory action, leading to airspace closures and widespread travel disruption, the companies said.
The German aviation association (BDL), meanwhile, said the first aim is to rebook passengers as quickly as possible, with the safety of passengers and crews the top priority.
Dertour announced the cancellation of all trips to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Israel, and Kuwait through March 5, citing urgent travel warnings issued by Germany's Foreign Office.
The number of Dertour customers stranded in the region because of closed airspace is a low four-digit figure, it said. Crisis response teams are arranging extended stays and alternative accommodation, the tour operator added. A spokesperson for Swiss-based MSC Cruises said its cruise ship MSC Euribia remained in Dubai port in accordance with guidance from regional US military authorities.
The company was in contact with embassies and foreign offices about any repatriation plans being developed.
The head of German travel association DRV said at the opening press conference of the ITB travel fair in Berlin that the association could not yet foresee how escalation of the conflict might affect the tourism industry.
On Sunday, TUI Cruises said its Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5 ships in the region are operating as normally as possible with about 5,000 guests safe and cared for. The company has cancelled several cruises set to begin between February 28 and March 5 and is working closely with airlines and authorities to organise reliable return arrangements.
Both Dertour and TUI Cruises are offering affected customers options to rebook trips free or claim full refunds.
About 30,000 holidaymakers from German tour operators were affected by the situation in the region, the DRV said on Sunday.
