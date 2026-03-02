German tour operators Dertour and TUI Cruises suspend Middle East trips

Germany's Dertour and TUI Cruises have suspended or adjusted travel plans across the Middle East after US and Israeli strikes on Iran spurred retaliatory action, leading to airspace closures and widespread travel disruption, the companies said.

The German aviation association (BDL), meanwhile, said the first aim is to rebook passengers as quickly as possible, with the safety of passengers and crews the top priority.

Dertour announced the cancellation of all trips to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Israel, and Kuwait through March 5, citing urgent travel warnings issued by Germany's Foreign Office.