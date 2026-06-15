Cruise

French yard lays keel of seventh cruise ship in series for Royal Caribbean

Keel of Royal Caribbean International's new cruise ship, June 12, 2026
Keel of Royal Caribbean International's new cruise ship, June 12, 2026Chantiers de l'Atlantique
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French shipbuilder Chantier de l'Atlantique has laid the keel of a new cruise ship ordered by US-based Royal Caribbean International.

The still unnamed ship is the seventh in a series that also includes the 2022-built Wonder of the Seas and the 2024-built Utopia of the Seas.

The completed ship will have a length of 1,188 feet (362.1 metres), a beam of 210 feet (64 metres), a draught of 30 feet (9.3 metres), a gross tonnage of 227,700, and capacity for 6,800 passengers and 2,400 crewmembers across 18 decks.

The ship will also boast a wide selection of restaurants, lounges, bars, retail shops, and 2,867 guest cabins, one of which will be a large suite that can house 10 people.

For recreation, guests will have access to a water park, a rock climbing wall, spas, fitness centres, a surfing simulator, full-size basketball and volleyball courts, an ice skating rink, a miniature golf course, a casino, game rooms, a jogging track, children's play areas, and theatres including one with seating for 1,400.

Royal Caribbean expects to take delivery of the ship by 2028.

Europe
France
North America
Chantiers de l'Atlantique
Royal Caribbean International
United States
Wonder of the Seas (vessel)
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