French yard lays keel of seventh cruise ship in series for Royal Caribbean

French shipbuilder Chantier de l'Atlantique has laid the keel of a new cruise ship ordered by US-based Royal Caribbean International.

The still unnamed ship is the seventh in a series that also includes the 2022-built Wonder of the Seas and the 2024-built Utopia of the Seas.

The completed ship will have a length of 1,188 feet (362.1 metres), a beam of 210 feet (64 metres), a draught of 30 feet (9.3 metres), a gross tonnage of 227,700, and capacity for 6,800 passengers and 2,400 crewmembers across 18 decks.