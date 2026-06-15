French yard lays keel of seventh cruise ship in series for Royal Caribbean

French shipbuilder Chantier de l'Atlantique has laid the keel of a new cruise ship ordered by US-based Royal Caribbean International.
The still unnamed ship is the seventh in a series that also includes the 2022-built Wonder of the Seas and the 2024-built Utopia of the Seas.
The completed ship will have a length of 1,188 feet (362.1 metres), a beam of 210 feet (64 metres), a draught of 30 feet (9.3 metres), a gross tonnage of 227,700, and capacity for 6,800 passengers and 2,400 crewmembers across 18 decks.
The ship will also boast a wide selection of restaurants, lounges, bars, retail shops, and 2,867 guest cabins, one of which will be a large suite that can house 10 people.
For recreation, guests will have access to a water park, a rock climbing wall, spas, fitness centres, a surfing simulator, full-size basketball and volleyball courts, an ice skating rink, a miniature golf course, a casino, game rooms, a jogging track, children's play areas, and theatres including one with seating for 1,400.
Royal Caribbean expects to take delivery of the ship by 2028.