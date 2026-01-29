First steel cut for Celebrity River Cruises' newest ship

A steel-cutting ceremony was recently held to mark the official start of construction of Celebrity Compass, the first new river ship ordered by Celebrity Cruises.
The ship will be operated by Celebrity Cruises’ recently established river cruise line Celebrity River Cruises. She will begin sailing on the Rhine and Danube Rivers in 2027 along with sister ship Celebrity Seeker.
Celebrity Cruises said that Celebrity Compass and her sisters combine the design of the company’s ocean-going vessels with a patent-pending layout offering greater outdoor space compared to other river cruise ships.
The open decks on each new ship will feature transformative shade structures, eight restaurants, a bar, and an infinity pool.
Each ship will also be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system and cantilevered dining pods that will allow guests to dine while floating above the river.
The ships will each have five stateroom categories, including suites, with king-sized beds in every room as well as veranda access.