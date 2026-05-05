FACTBOX | Details emerge on cruise ship passengers infected by hantavirus

Seven passengers on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, including three who have died, are either confirmed or suspected to have hantavirus, according to the World Health Organisation.

Here are some facts about the passengers, based on information shared by the WHO and national authorities:

The first person to die on the ship was a 70-year-old man from the Netherlands.

He developed symptoms of fever, headache, and mild diarrhoea on April 6 and died on April 11 after experiencing respiratory distress. His body was removed from the vessel on the island of Saint Helena on April 24.