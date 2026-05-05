Cases of fatal hantavirus onboard cruise ship rise, Cape Verde refuses docking

Two cases of the deadly hantavirus have been confirmed, and five more are suspected, among people who fell ill on a cruise ship now marooned off the Cape Verde islands and unable to put passengers ashore, the World Health Organisation said.

In its most detailed update on the outbreak, published late on Monday, the UN health body said the risk to the wider public was low from a disease typically spread from infected rodents that only rarely passes between humans.

But it added that limited human-to-human transmission had been reported in some strains of the virus.

The authorities in Cape Verde - an island nation in the Atlantic off West Africa - said they had not allowed the Dutch-flagged Hondius to dock as a precaution.