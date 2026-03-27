Cruise operator Carnival lowers annual earnings guidance as fuel prices rise

Carnival Corporation cut its annual profit forecast on Friday, as higher fuel costs pressure the cruise operator's margins amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Attacks on oil and transport facilities across the Middle East and disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of global oil flows, since the Iran war outbreak, have disrupted global supply and pushed up oil prices.

The spike threatens Carnival profits as it is the only major US cruise line that does not hedge fuel.

Cruise lines, which rely on heavy fuel oil and marine gas oil among other fuel types, usually turn to hedging to lock in prices via financial contracts and protect against sudden swings.