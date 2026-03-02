Norwegian Cruise Line forecasts weak annual profit on subdued demand

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings forecast annual profit below Wall Street expectations on Monday as demand for the cruise operator's higher-priced voyages was pressured by economic uncertainty.

Shares of the company, as well as peers Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean, were down about seven per cent each in premarket trading, tracking a slump in the broader market due to the escalating conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

Norwegian Cruise is facing a slowdown in new bookings as budget-conscious customers avoid splurging on expensive cruise vacations.