BMT acquires Australia's One2Three Naval Architects

Founded in 2005, One2three has delivered more than 300 vessels across over 30 countries. BMT said the Australian company is recognised internationally for its expertise in highly efficient hull form design and high-performance ferries.

The Sydney-based business has established long-term customer relationships across Australia, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States, with experience spanning commercial ferries, para-military craft, luxury yachts and battery-powered vessels.

BMT added that customers will benefit from increased access to globally connected design and engineering teams, enabling faster program responsiveness, closer collaboration with shipyards and geographical alignment with our customers.