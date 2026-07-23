BMT acquires Australia's One2Three Naval Architects

Engineering firm BMT has acquired Australian naval architecture business One2three Naval Architects.
BMT said the acquisition expands its ability to support customers delivering complex vessel programs across international markets and broadens its strengths in maritime design across ferries, specialist craft, autonomy and advanced vessel technologies.
One2Three's existing customer relationships, delivery teams and active projects will continue without disruption, ensuring continuity while providing customers with broader engineering support, expanded delivery resources and increased international reach.
Founded in 2005, One2three has delivered more than 300 vessels across over 30 countries. BMT said the Australian company is recognised internationally for its expertise in highly efficient hull form design and high-performance ferries.
The Sydney-based business has established long-term customer relationships across Australia, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States, with experience spanning commercial ferries, para-military craft, luxury yachts and battery-powered vessels.
BMT added that customers will benefit from increased access to globally connected design and engineering teams, enabling faster program responsiveness, closer collaboration with shipyards and geographical alignment with our customers.