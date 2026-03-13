Golden Energy Offshore Services unit sells PSV for $28m

Completion of the deal is expected by GEOS to take place in mid-April.

GEOS anticipates the transaction will result in a booked gain of approximately $5 million. After the repayment of the lease, break fees, and transaction costs, the company projects the sale to generate net proceeds of about $14 million.

Following the completion of this sale, the fleet will consist of the multi-purpose support vessel Energy Duchess and platform supply vessels Energy Paradise, Energy Pace, and the Energy Swan. The Energy Paradise and Energy Pace are sister vessels to the Energy Passion.