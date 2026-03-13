Golden Energy Offshore Services unit sells PSV for $28m

Golden Energy Offshore Services confirmed that its subsidiary Energy Passion entered a legally binding agreement to sell the platform supply vessel Energy Passion. The company disclosed the gross sale price for the vessel is $28 million.
This transaction follows a commitment made on December 12, 2025, to sell at least two vessels depending on market conditions. \
GEOS previously announced the sales of the Energy Empress on January 23 and the Energy Partner on January 26.
Completion of the deal is expected by GEOS to take place in mid-April.
GEOS anticipates the transaction will result in a booked gain of approximately $5 million. After the repayment of the lease, break fees, and transaction costs, the company projects the sale to generate net proceeds of about $14 million.
Following the completion of this sale, the fleet will consist of the multi-purpose support vessel Energy Duchess and platform supply vessels Energy Paradise, Energy Pace, and the Energy Swan. The Energy Paradise and Energy Pace are sister vessels to the Energy Passion.