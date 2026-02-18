Britoil Offshore Services sends PSV to Guyana

Britoil Offshore Services repositioned its platform supply vessel BOS Princess to Guyana on February 12. The ship is currently on charter to Sealaska and will begin operations for an undisclosed offshore energy client.

The vessel recently underwent an extensive conversion programme at Besiktas Shipyard. Britoil stated the BOS Princess has evolved from a platform supply vessel into a multipurpose geotechnical drilling vessel.

Conversion works included the installation of a moonpool, rig tower, and A-frame to enable geotechnical operations. The ship is now equipped with a 350kN automated seabed CPT system and deepwater drilling technology.