Britoil Offshore Services sends PSV to Guyana

Britoil Offshore Services repositioned its platform supply vessel BOS Princess to Guyana on February 12. The ship is currently on charter to Sealaska and will begin operations for an undisclosed offshore energy client.
The vessel recently underwent an extensive conversion programme at Besiktas Shipyard. Britoil stated the BOS Princess has evolved from a platform supply vessel into a multipurpose geotechnical drilling vessel.
Conversion works included the installation of a moonpool, rig tower, and A-frame to enable geotechnical operations. The ship is now equipped with a 350kN automated seabed CPT system and deepwater drilling technology.
These upgrades allow the vessel to execute simultaneous downhole and seabed investigations. Britoil noted that the ship can perform these tasks at depths ranging from ten metres to beyond 4,000 metres.
Britoil stated the vessel's capabilities allow the group to support frontier exploration and development activities.
The company appointed Perez y Cia as its local agent to support operations and navigate requirements in the country.