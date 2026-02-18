PSVs

Britoil Offshore Services sends PSV to Guyana

BOS Princess
BOS PrincessBesiktas Shipyard
Published on

Britoil Offshore Services repositioned its platform supply vessel BOS Princess to Guyana on February 12. The ship is currently on charter to Sealaska and will begin operations for an undisclosed offshore energy client.

The vessel recently underwent an extensive conversion programme at Besiktas Shipyard. Britoil stated the BOS Princess has evolved from a platform supply vessel into a multipurpose geotechnical drilling vessel.

Conversion works included the installation of a moonpool, rig tower, and A-frame to enable geotechnical operations. The ship is now equipped with a 350kN automated seabed CPT system and deepwater drilling technology.

Also Read
VESSEL CONVERSION | BOS Princess – Britoil Offshore's platform supplier upgraded to take on geotechnical drilling work

These upgrades allow the vessel to execute simultaneous downhole and seabed investigations. Britoil noted that the ship can perform these tasks at depths ranging from ten metres to beyond 4,000 metres.

Britoil stated the vessel's capabilities allow the group to support frontier exploration and development activities.

The company appointed Perez y Cia as its local agent to support operations and navigate requirements in the country.

MENA
Asia
North America
Singapore
Latin America
Guyana
Turkey
Britoil Offshore Services
Besiktas shipyard
Perez y Cia
Sealaska
United States
BOS Princess

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com