VESSEL CONVERSION | BOS Princess – Britoil Offshore's platform supplier upgraded to take on geotechnical drilling work
US-based Woocheen, via its Seas Geosciences division, has completed conversion of the platform supply vessel BOS Princess into a multipurpose geotechnical drilling vessel that will serve the global offshore energy industry, particularly the offshore wind sector.
Equipped to support Seas Geosciences' geotechnical investigations, the 80- by 19-metre (260- by 62-foot) BOS Princess has been outfitted with custom tools capable of seamlessly transitioning from water depths of 10 metres (30 feet) to more than 4,000 metres (13,000 feet) while conducting simultaneous downhole and seabed operations, according to Paolo Casciotti, President of Seas Geosciences.
Full drilling suite
Conversion of the vessel was undertaken at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey and included incorporation of the moonpool, the rig tower, and the A-frame at the stern.
Seas Geosciences' new 350kN seabed cone penetration testing (CPT) unit and its deepwater drill were designed and built in-house, while the topside rig has been fully customised for safe and efficient operations.
The seabed CPT unit is fully automated for safety and streamlined operations, is fitted with both a fully lubricated coiled and a straight rod, and will also be launched via the vessel’s moonpool. It is equipped with cameras and telemetry for precise landing operations, and its telescopic legs make it ideal for sloped and uneven seabeds.
The deepwater drill will be launched from the stern using Seas Geosciences' proprietary launch and recovery system. It can conduct deep-penetration downhole geotechnical boreholes in deep and ultra-deep waters, though operations in shallow waters are also possible.
Configured for worldwide deployment
The newly converted BOS Princess will be deployed to serve projects globally. Seas Geosciences will operate the vessel under a multi-year charter signed with owner Britoil Offshore Services of Singapore.
The vessel’s future deployments will be to a range of regions including the North Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.