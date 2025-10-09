VESSEL CONVERSION | BOS Princess – Britoil Offshore's platform supplier upgraded to take on geotechnical drilling work

US-based Woocheen, via its Seas Geosciences division, has completed conversion of the platform supply vessel BOS Princess into a multipurpose geotechnical drilling vessel that will serve the global offshore energy industry, particularly the offshore wind sector.

Equipped to support Seas Geosciences' geotechnical investigations, the 80- by 19-metre (260- by 62-foot) BOS Princess has been outfitted with custom tools capable of seamlessly transitioning from water depths of 10 metres (30 feet) to more than 4,000 metres (13,000 feet) while conducting simultaneous downhole and seabed operations, according to Paolo Casciotti, President of Seas Geosciences.