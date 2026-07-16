Gulf Marine Services secures four-year vessel charter in Brazil

UAE-based Gulf Marine Services announced that it has secured a four-year charter for one of its self-elevating accommodation units to be deployed offshore Brazil.
The contract, signed with an unnamed international offshore accommodation services provider, comprises 1,461 days of firm charter and builds on the company's entry into Latin America announced on May 5.
The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the charterer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, between August and November 2026, according to a company statement.
Executive Chairman Mansour Al Alami noted the charter secures long-term utilisation for one of the company's newest vessels and strengthens its presence in Latin America.
The Gulf Marine Services fleet currently consists of 15 self-propelled self-elevating support vessels designed to support clients across offshore platform maintenance, well intervention, and wind turbine activities. These vessels can operate in water depths ranging from 45 metres to 80 metres.