Gulf Marine Services secures four-year vessel charter in Brazil

UAE-based Gulf Marine Services announced that it has secured a four-year charter for one of its self-elevating accommodation units to be deployed offshore Brazil.

The contract, signed with an unnamed international offshore accommodation services provider, comprises 1,461 days of firm charter and builds on the company's entry into Latin America announced on May 5.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the charterer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, between August and November 2026, according to a company statement.