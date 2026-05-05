Gulf Marine Services awarded contracts in new markets

Gulf Marine Services has secured two contracts that mark its entry into the African and Latin American markets. These agreements include a charter for a newly acquired vessel and the introduction of a third-party vessel management service line.

The first contract involves a 170-day charter, including options, at rates the company described as "attractive." This deployment supports a strategy of investing in assets to meet global demand for self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels, GMS remarked.

Under the second agreement, the company will provide technical and operational management for an externally owned vessel in Africa for one year.