Cadeler signs $282m loan facility for turbine installation vessel

Cadeler has signed a €247 million ($282 million) senior secured “green” term loan facility to partially finance the construction of its newbuild wind turbine installation vessel, Wind Apex.

The company reported that the vessel is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027.

The 12-year facility is supported by the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, known as EIFO. The Singapore branch of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation acted as coordinator, mandated lead arranger, facility agent, security agent, and EIFO agent.