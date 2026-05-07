SBM Offshore sees higher 2026 revenue, Q1 results more than triple

Dutch floating production specialist SBM Offshore raised its 2026 revenue guidance on Thursday after first-quarter directional revenue more than tripled, driven mainly by its turnkey business and the sale of One Guyana.

The company sold One Guyana, a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), to ExxonMobil in February for $2.3 billion.

The Amsterdam-listed company said year-to-date directional revenue rose 216 per cent to $3.49 billion from $1.10 billion a year earlier, and lifted its full-year directional revenue outlook to above $6.9 billion from around $6.5 billion.