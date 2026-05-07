FPOs/FPSOs

SBM Offshore sees higher 2026 revenue, Q1 results more than triple

SBM Offshore FPSOs
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Dutch floating production specialist SBM Offshore raised its 2026 revenue guidance on Thursday after first-quarter directional revenue more than tripled, driven mainly by its turnkey business and the sale of One Guyana.

The company sold One Guyana, a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), to ExxonMobil in February for $2.3 billion.

The Amsterdam-listed company said year-to-date directional revenue rose 216 per cent to $3.49 billion from $1.10 billion a year earlier, and lifted its full-year directional revenue outlook to above $6.9 billion from around $6.5 billion.

It maintained its 2026 directional EBITDA baseline guidance at around $1.8 billion and said directional net debt fell 43 per cent to $3.2 billion at end-March.

SBM said the increased revenue outlook reflected the Longtail FEED award, an early-stage engineering contract for a potential new FPSO vessel in Guyana, and additional scope of work secured in the period.

Its turnkey division revenue rose 359 per cent to $2.88 billion, while lease and operate revenue increased 28 per cent to $610 million.

SBM, which joined the AEX index in March 2026, said it had ordered two additional Fast4Ward hulls to support tendering activity, citing a strong outlook for the floating production storage and offloading market.

CEO Øivind Tangen said in a press release the company did not currently expect a material impact from geopolitical tensions, including in the Middle East, on its operations, projects or financial position.

The company uses directional reporting, which books revenue from construction-phase payments before leases begin.

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet)

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