ExxonMobil Guyana completes purchase of FPSO One Guyana

SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana, an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, have completed the transaction related to the purchase of the floating processing storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) One Guyana ahead of the maximum lease term, which would have expired in August 2027.

SBM Offshore said the purchase will allow ExxonMobil Guyana to assume ownership of the unit while SBM Offshore will continue to operate and maintain the FPSO up to 2035.

The transaction comprises a total cash consideration of around US$2.32 billion.