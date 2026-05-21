Korean builder launches Gaz-System's new FSRU

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has launched a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) ordered by Polish gas transmission company Gaz-System.

The vessel will measure nearly 295 metres long and 46 metres wide upon completion. Its tanks will hold 170,000 cubic metres of LNG.

By the end of 2027, the vessel will arrive at the Gulf of Gdańsk and will form part of Poland’s first FSRU Terminal, Gaz-System said in a press release. Commencement of regasification services is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.