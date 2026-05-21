Korean builder launches Gaz-System's new FSRU

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has launched a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) ordered by Polish gas transmission company Gaz-System.
The vessel will measure nearly 295 metres long and 46 metres wide upon completion. Its tanks will hold 170,000 cubic metres of LNG.
By the end of 2027, the vessel will arrive at the Gulf of Gdańsk and will form part of Poland’s first FSRU Terminal, Gaz-System said in a press release. Commencement of regasification services is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.
Once operational, the FSRU terminal’s regasification capacity will exceed six billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. The LNG delivered to the Gulf of Gdańsk by sea will then be transported as natural gas to Poland's national transmission system.
Gaz-System said the coming months will involve the startup and integration of the vessel's systems, including connection to shore power, the startup of generators and boilers, and tests of the vessel's power systems. This will be followed by testing at sea and with gas to confirm the correct operation of the propulsion system, safety systems and regasification plants under operational conditions.