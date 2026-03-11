Petrobras FPSO P-78 achieves first gas injection at Brazil's Buzios field

Seatrium has confirmed the successful achievement of first gas injection for the floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) P-78 at the Buzios field in Brazil earlier this month.
Delivered within 61 days of achieving first oil on December 31, 2025, the first gas injection marks the FPSO's transition to full operational readiness, according to Seatrium.
With first gas injection achieved, Seatrium is now focused on completion of the delivery phase and the final acceptance of the unit by Petrobras.
The Liberian-flagged P-78 is the seventh unit planned for the Buzios field and will join six other platforms currently in operation: P-74, P-75, P-76, P-77, Almirante Barroso, and Almirante Tamandaré.
The Búzios field is located in ultra-deep waters of the Santos Basin at depths of up to 2,100 metres, approximately 180 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.
The Búzios Six project involves 13 wells: six producers (with two convertible to injectors), six water alternating gas injectors, and one gas injector.