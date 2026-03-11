Petrobras FPSO P-78 achieves first gas injection at Brazil's Buzios field

Seatrium has confirmed the successful achievement of first gas injection for the floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) P-78 at the Buzios field in Brazil earlier this month.

Delivered within 61 days of achieving first oil on December 31, 2025, the first gas injection marks the FPSO's transition to full operational readiness, according to Seatrium.

With first gas injection achieved, Seatrium is now focused on completion of the delivery phase and the final acceptance of the unit by Petrobras.