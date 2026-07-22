Energean commissions second oil train on FPSO

Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer Energean has completed commissioning of a second oil train on its Energean Power floating vessel, it said on Wednesday, increasing the facility's liquids processing capacity by about 72 per cent.

Total liquids processing capacity increased to 31,000 barrels per day from 18,000 bpd on the Energean Power floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The move also increases the share of its revenue linked to Brent crude prices, which have been sharply rising amid volatility due to the Iran war.