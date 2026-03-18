Next Geosolutions finalises $112m vessel acquisition

Next Geosolutions has finalised a financing agreement to acquire the offshore vessel Siem Day for approximately $112 million. The vessel, which was purchased from Siem Day II, has been renamed NG Supporter following the transaction announced on March 18.

Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti supported the acquisition by providing financing for 70 per cent of the total investment. This loan carries a repayment term of 10 years to facilitate the expansion of the fleet.

Intesa Sanpaolo acted as the lead bank by underwriting 60 per cent of the loan amount. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti provided the remaining 40 per cent for the industrial project.