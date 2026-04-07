VESSEL REVIEW | Alfonsino Arrow – Japan's NYK places locally built windfarm crewboat into service

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) recently took delivery of its first locally built crewboat.

The catamaran vessel Alfonsino Arrow was built by Kosaba Shipbuilding. She will be used to transport personnel involved in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind power facilities across Japan, particularly along the coasts of Oga, Katagami and Akita.

The newbuild has a length of 28 metres (92 feet), a beam of nine metres (30 feet), and a gross tonnage of 145.