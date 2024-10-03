VESSEL REVIEW | NOS Impresser – Northern Offshore Services deploys hybrid crewboat in Scottish waters

Recognising the challenging environments and long operations at sea, NOS specified a vessel with comfort in mind through high-quality interior outfitting and furnishing. The design phase for the crewboat focused intensely on efficiency, and NOS expects it will help generate fuel savings of as much as 50 per cent compared to similar vessels currently available.

“We wanted a future-proof platform, considering both efficiency and electrification,” David Kristensson, CEO of NOS’ parent company the Northern Offshore Group, told Baird Maritime. “Our vision is that the vessel can become fully electric in the future without compromising performance.”