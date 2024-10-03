UK builder lays keel of new 27-metre catamaran crewboat

Upon completion, the 27-metre vessel will boast a hull form that incorporates an ultra-fine entry for excellent head sea performance and tower access but with high reserves of buoyancy above the main chine. This allows for equally good following and stern quarter seakeeping performance.

The crewboat will have space for 24 technicians and four crewmembers. A 100-square-metre open deck can carry two 10-foot containers or cargo totalling 30 tonnes. The open deck also has a crane and a dedicated area for dangerous goods.