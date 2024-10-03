UK builder lays keel of new 27-metre catamaran crewboat
UK shipbuilder Diverse Marine has laid the keel of the third vessel in a series of fast catamaran crewboats.
Upon completion, the 27-metre vessel will boast a hull form that incorporates an ultra-fine entry for excellent head sea performance and tower access but with high reserves of buoyancy above the main chine. This allows for equally good following and stern quarter seakeeping performance.
The crewboat will have space for 24 technicians and four crewmembers. A 100-square-metre open deck can carry two 10-foot containers or cargo totalling 30 tonnes. The open deck also has a crane and a dedicated area for dangerous goods.
In-built accelerometers and motion sensors will learn the vessel's behaviours and use artificial intelligence to inform the master of the optimum service speed for given conditions. This is to ensure that during operation, the technicians are in the safest possible environment.
The two earlier vessels from the same series, NR Predator and NR Alpha (pictured), were delivered by Diverse Marine to local operator NR Marine Services earlier this year.