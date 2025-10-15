Japan's NYK inks long-term crewboat charter with local JV

Japan shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has entered into a long-term time-charter agreement for an offshore wind crewboat with Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy, a joint venture company established by JERA Nex BP Japan, Electric Power Development, Tohoku Electric Power, and Itochu Corporation.
The vessel will be built by Kosaba Shipbuilding in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture, and will be operated along the coasts of Oga, Katagami, and Akita, supporting Japan’s first offshore wind project in general sea areas, according to NYK.
The vessel's design will be based on that of a model operated by Swedish crew transfer specialist Northern Offshore Services, but with modifications to facilitate domestic construction.
The new crewboat will be managed by Japan Offshore Support, an Akita-based joint venture formed by NYK and Akita Eisen.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of approximately 28 metres, a beam of nine metres, and a gross tonnage of 145.