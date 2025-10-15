Japan's NYK inks long-term crewboat charter with local JV

Japan shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has entered into a long-term time-charter agreement for an offshore wind crewboat with Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy, a joint venture company established by JERA Nex BP Japan, Electric Power Development, Tohoku Electric Power, and Itochu Corporation.

The vessel will be built by Kosaba Shipbuilding in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture, and will be operated along the coasts of Oga, Katagami, and Akita, supporting Japan’s first offshore wind project in general sea areas, according to NYK.