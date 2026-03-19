New trimaran crewboat launched in Thailand

Thai shipbuilder Marsun has launched the Uniwise Commander, a trimaran crew boat, at its shipyard on March 14. The triple-hull configuration is specifically developed for offshore personnel transfer operations in the region.
According to Marsun, the vessel is capable of achieving a service speed of 34 knots while maintaining stability in wave heights of up to 2.5 metres. The vessel is propelled by waterjets.
Marsun stated the design offers enhanced stability and reduced vessel motion while providing increased deck space for equipment.
These features allow for the transportation of a large number of personnel in a single voyage, which the company claims will improve the efficiency of transfer operations.
It also suggested the Uniwise Commander provides an effective alternative to helicopter transport for many offshore missions. The hull was specially designed to be semi-small water plane (semi-SWATH) to increase safety during transfer passenger to/from offshore platform.
The project involved collaboration between several industry partners, including Chevron Thailand and Uniwise Offshore.