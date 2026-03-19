New trimaran crewboat launched in Thailand

Thai shipbuilder Marsun has launched the Uniwise Commander, a trimaran crew boat, at its shipyard on March 14. The triple-hull configuration is specifically developed for offshore personnel transfer operations in the region.

According to Marsun, the vessel is capable of achieving a service speed of 34 knots while maintaining stability in wave heights of up to 2.5 metres. The vessel is propelled by waterjets.

Marsun stated the design offers enhanced stability and reduced vessel motion while providing increased deck space for equipment.