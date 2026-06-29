New trimaran crewboat delivered to Thai operator

The builder added the design offers enhanced stability and reduced vessel motion while providing increased deck space for equipment. These features allow for the transportation of a large number of personnel in a single voyage, which the company claims will improve the efficiency of transfer operations.

Marsun also suggested that Uniwise Commander provides an effective alternative to helicopter transport for many offshore missions. The hull was specially designed to be a semi-SWATH configuration to increase safety during transfers to and from offshore platforms.

The crewboat project involved collaboration between several industry partners including Chevron Thailand and Uniwise Offshore.