New trimaran crewboat delivered to Thai operator

Thai shipbuilder Marsun has handed over a new trimaran crewboat to local operator Uniwise Offshore.
Uniwise Commander's triple-hull configuration has been specifically developed for offshore personnel transfer operations in the region.
According to Marsun, the vessel is capable of achieving a service speed of 34 knots while maintaining stability in wave heights of up to 2.5 metres. The vessel is propelled by waterjets.
The builder added the design offers enhanced stability and reduced vessel motion while providing increased deck space for equipment. These features allow for the transportation of a large number of personnel in a single voyage, which the company claims will improve the efficiency of transfer operations.
Marsun also suggested that Uniwise Commander provides an effective alternative to helicopter transport for many offshore missions. The hull was specially designed to be a semi-SWATH configuration to increase safety during transfers to and from offshore platforms.
The crewboat project involved collaboration between several industry partners including Chevron Thailand and Uniwise Offshore.