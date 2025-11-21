Crest Wind takes delivery of new crewboat/daughtercraft

The catamaran crewboat will provide safe and efficient transfers of personnel and equipment between service operation vessels and offshore wind turbines, even in challenging conditions.

DC1 has a length of 40 feet (12 metres), a beam of 13 feet (four metres), a draught of just under two feet (0.6 metre), and space for two crewmembers and up to eight passengers. Power is provided by two Volvo Penta IPS drives.

The new crewboat will be operated in support of Siemens Gamesa's operations and maintenance activities in US waters.