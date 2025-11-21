Crest Wind takes delivery of new crewboat/daughtercraft

Crest Wind, a joint venture formed by Crowley Maritime Corporation and Danish offshore vessel operator Esvagt, has taken delivery of a new crewboat/daughtercraft built by Derecktor Shipyards of Mamaroneck, New York.
DC1 was designed by UK-based naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine. She was built to US Coast Guard Subchapter T and L requirements and will support the activities of customers in the US offshore wind market.
The catamaran crewboat will provide safe and efficient transfers of personnel and equipment between service operation vessels and offshore wind turbines, even in challenging conditions.
DC1 has a length of 40 feet (12 metres), a beam of 13 feet (four metres), a draught of just under two feet (0.6 metre), and space for two crewmembers and up to eight passengers. Power is provided by two Volvo Penta IPS drives.
The new crewboat will be operated in support of Siemens Gamesa's operations and maintenance activities in US waters.