Crowley-Esvagt joint venture orders offshore wind support daughtercraft
Crest Wind, a joint venture formed by Crowley Maritime Corporation and Danish offshore vessel operator Esvagt, has awarded Derecktor Shipyards of Mamaroneck, New York, a contract for the construction of a new daughtercraft that will support the activities of customers in the US offshore wind market.
The multi-hull vessel will offer superior seakeeping performance and increased stability to provide a comfortable, safe, and workable platform for Siemens Gamesa's Operations and Maintenance workforce.
The crewboat will provide safe and efficient transfers of personnel and equipment between service operation vessels (SOVs) and offshore wind turbines, even in challenging conditions.
Design work on the new crewboat will be undertaken by UK-based naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine. Upon completion, it will have a length of 40 feet (12 metres), a beam of 13 feet (four metres), a draught of just under two feet (0.6 metre), and space for two crewmembers and up to eight passengers. Power will be provided by two Volvo Penta IPS drives.
The vessel will be built to US Coast Guard Subchapter T and L requirements.