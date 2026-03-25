AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Crewboat – MCS SWATH 3 – Ad Hoc Marine Designs & Tyovene

Olschner explained that Tyovene's task in the project was to accommodate the necessary changes resulting from crews' operational experiences and to further improve the performance of the vessel. For example, the company optimised accessibility to the technical compartments to enable easier maintenance by the crew, and it developed a hybrid-ready propulsion plant with already built-in PTIs for future propulsion alternatives for the benefit of the charterer.

The builder also increased comfort and safety on board for the service technicians who will be riding the vessel regularly.

"The first operational sailings indicate that MCS SWATH 3 is able to outperform her competitors and is going to operate the extra 100 days or even more in North Sea that have been reported for her older but smaller sisters."

Olschner said that although Tyovene has had years of experience in building vessels with more traditional hull forms such as monohulls and catamarans, a SWATH design posed a challenge that required greater knowledge and attention during the actual build process.

"Probably, the sensitivity of SWATH towards weight and centre of gravity is known to most in the industry, but building a SWATH hull within weight and time constraints while ensuring the necessary quality is another thing altogether," he told Baird Maritime. "After all, we cannot sell vessels that claim to be (and are) capable of operating in tougher conditions than any other competitor but provide only standard quality in terms of workmanship and equipment. To that extent, we have learned a lot as expected, and we are now looking forward to more SWATH newbuilds for offshore wind farm support but also other applications where safe transits, transfers, and working in high seas are essential."

For Kecsmar, the challenge lay mainly in the placement of the engines.

"The main lesson we learned is that IMO Tier III engines have very large SCR units and urea tanks, which is not so difficult to find space for on a conventional vessel. However, on a SWATH with very limited space, doing so was rather tricky. Additionally, a ballast water management system is almost impossible to find for a vessel with such a low volume usage that is also IMO-compliant."