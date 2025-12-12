VESSEL REVIEW | MCS SWATH 3 – UK's Maritime Craft Services welcomes first crewboat in new series
Finnish shipbuilder Tyovene has handed over a new crewboat to UK operator Maritime Craft Services (MCS).
MCS SWATH 3 boasts a small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) design that minimises motion in rough seas. Tyovene said that, by reducing vertical acceleration, the vessel ensures that technicians and crew arrive on-site rested, secure, and ready to work regardless of weather conditions.
The crewboat has an LOA of 29.6 metres (97.1 feet), a beam of 11.2 metres (36.7 feet), a draught of only 2.4 metres (7.9 feet), a displacement of 140 tonnes, a crew complement of six, and suspension seating for up to 24 technicians in a heated and air-conditioned saloon.
The builder added that the design is a result of close cooperation with UK-based naval architecture firm Ad Hoc Marine Designs, based on the experiences gained by MCS in operating two vessels that also utilise the SWATH design.
Feedback from crews who have been operating these units for years helped optimise the design to ensure better workflow, easier maintenance, and thus more economic operability, according to Tyovene.
The SWATH design reduces sensitivity to waves, ensuring smoother transits, safer transfers and improved stability. Advanced navigation, redundancy systems, and optimised boarding arrangements meanwhile help maximise operational security.
Hybrid propulsion for increased reliability
The vessel is powered by two MAN D2862LE48B 1,066kW (1,430hp) main engines that comply with IMO Tier III and EU Stage V requirements. Each engine drives a Hundested controllable-pitch propeller via a ZF 3050A gearbox to deliver a top speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 21 knots.
Two 90kW bow thrusters provide additional lateral manoeuvrability for berthing/unberthing, navigating in port waters and operating alongside offshore platforms during crew transfers while four fins supplied by Island Engineering help stabilise the vessel.
A PTI is installed on each drivetrain, allowing for hybrid operation. Also, because the vessel is capable of maintaining high service availability, instances of downtime are reduced.
Power for the onboard systems is supplied by two Kohler 35EFKOZD 35kW generators.
The design’s improved seakeeping and noise-reduction features result in greater comfort for occupants during long transits to and from offshore platforms.
The deck equipment includes a Guerra M65 crane with a lifting capacity of 765 kg. The forward deck itself has 95 square metres (1,000 square feet) of clear deck space for the transport of assorted payloads totalling 12 tonnes.
Fixing points are also available for securing two 10-foot ISO containers to the deck.
Amenities and full electronics suite
The electronics suite includes a Furuno package with satellite and gyroscopic compasses, a GPS, radars, an ECDIS, an AIS, an echosounder, and a navtex. The other electronics are a Navitron autopilot and a Jotron TR30 handheld VHF radio.
The other onboard facilities consist of a pantry, a shower, and toilets. Also inside the main saloon are work tables and 230V socket outlets. The occupants will have access to wifi connectivity provided by Starlink.
MCS SWATH 3 will be deployed in the North Sea, where she will support ongoing efforts to expand renewable energy infrastructure. Construction of the crewboat was done in compliance with Lloyds, MCA Category I and IMO HSC requirements.
Another two crewboats from the same series will be handed over to MCS.