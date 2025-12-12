VESSEL REVIEW | MCS SWATH 3 – UK's Maritime Craft Services welcomes first crewboat in new series

Finnish shipbuilder Tyovene has handed over a new crewboat to UK operator Maritime Craft Services (MCS).

MCS SWATH 3 boasts a small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) design that minimises motion in rough seas. Tyovene said that, by reducing vertical acceleration, the vessel ensures that technicians and crew arrive on-site rested, secure, and ready to work regardless of weather conditions.

The crewboat has an LOA of 29.6 metres (97.1 feet), a beam of 11.2 metres (36.7 feet), a draught of only 2.4 metres (7.9 feet), a displacement of 140 tonnes, a crew complement of six, and suspension seating for up to 24 technicians in a heated and air-conditioned saloon.