Jifmar, Seacontractors finalise transfer of workboat fleet

France's Jifmar Group and Netherlands-based Seacontractors have confirmed the finalisation of the transfer of Seacontractors’ fleet of 15 workboats, following the agreement signed on August 28, 2025.
As of November 19, the vessels and associated teams officially joined Jifmar as part of the group’s expansion across the Middle East and Indian Ocean regions.
The transaction includes a six-month transfer services agreement under which Seacontractors will continue to support fleet operations, ensuring continuity for clients and a seamless handover of ongoing projects.
The team within the company's Dubai office and the seafaring crew assigned to the fleet will transfer to Jifmar and maintain their current commitments towards the future.
With this acquisition, the Jifmar Group will now operate a fleet of 84 vessels, including 26 units positioned in the Middle East and Indian Ocean.
Jifmar said the expanded fleet strengthens its capacity to deliver turnkey maritime solutions to the energy and coastal infrastructure industries.
Jifmar will also use its reinforced presence in the Middle East to expand its industrial solutions in the region.