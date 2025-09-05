Seacontractors transfers workboat fleet to Jifmar Group

Netherlands-based marine services company Seacontractors has transferred its fleet of workboats, up to the 50-ton bollard pull class, to France's Jifmar Group.

The deal covers 15 vessels, primarily operating in the Middle East, as well as 183 staff members. Seacontractors’ onshore office team in the Middle East, together with the seafarers assigned to the vessels, will transfer to the Jifmar Group in fulfilment of the transaction.