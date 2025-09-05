Seacontractors transfers workboat fleet to Jifmar Group
Netherlands-based marine services company Seacontractors has transferred its fleet of workboats, up to the 50-ton bollard pull class, to France's Jifmar Group.
The deal covers 15 vessels, primarily operating in the Middle East, as well as 183 staff members. Seacontractors’ onshore office team in the Middle East, together with the seafarers assigned to the vessels, will transfer to the Jifmar Group in fulfilment of the transaction.
Seacontractors said the transaction will allow the company to focus on operating anchor handling tug supply vessels in the 70- to 200-ton bollard pull range.
The company added that the move will further strengthen its expertise across deep-sea anchor handling, terminal towage, coastal and deep-sea towage, as well as EPCI project support.
To ensure a seamless transition, Seacontractors will provide support during the handover period. The company expects the transaction to close in the coming weeks.
Jifmar said the acquisition consolidates its specialisation in shallow-draught workboat operations, following the takeover of Acta Marine's workboat division in 2023.
Upon completion of the transaction, Jifmar will operate a fleet of more than 80 vessels, enabling the company to support clients worldwide.