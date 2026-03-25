Dixstone takes delivery of final multi-purpose vessel in series

Dixstone, a Netherlands-based marine services provider affiliated with energy company the Perenco Group, has taken delivery of a new shallow-water, multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) built by the Holland Shipyards Group.

Men Skey is the final unit in a series of three custom-built MPSVs ordered by Dixstone from Holland Shipyards. She follows her sisters Men Cren and Men Goe, which are already operating off West Africa.

The design work that went into the vessels ensured their suitability for operation in extreme environments and in remote areas with undeveloped ports, which larger conventional vessels cannot easily access. This then ensured that the vessels can be deployed to serve a range of sectors from offshore oil and gas support to civil engineering.