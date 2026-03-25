Dixstone takes delivery of final multi-purpose vessel in series

Dixstone, a Netherlands-based marine services provider affiliated with energy company the Perenco Group, has taken delivery of a new shallow-water, multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) built by the Holland Shipyards Group.
Men Skey is the final unit in a series of three custom-built MPSVs ordered by Dixstone from Holland Shipyards. She follows her sisters Men Cren and Men Goe, which are already operating off West Africa.
The design work that went into the vessels ensured their suitability for operation in extreme environments and in remote areas with undeveloped ports, which larger conventional vessels cannot easily access. This then ensured that the vessels can be deployed to serve a range of sectors from offshore oil and gas support to civil engineering.
The newbuild has a steel hull, an LOA of 52.05 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a draught of only 3.5 metres, a depth of 4.5 metres, a deadweight of 1,038, and a gross tonnage of 997.
She also boasts DP0 station-keeping capabilities and a range of deck equipment including a 1,000-metre towing wire and a hydraulic shark jaw. These features enable the vessel to undertake anchor handling, towing, and supply operations even in nearshore areas and inland waterways.
The MPSV also has a 420-square-metre working deck for transporting equipment, materials and work crews, accommodation for up to 14 persons, a FiFi system with two monitors, and a full HVAC-equipped interior for enhanced comfort when operating in tropical regions.