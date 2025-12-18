VESSEL REVIEW | Men Cren – Netherlands' Dixstone to operate offshore and engineering workboat in West Africa
Dixstone, a Netherlands-based marine services provider affiliated with energy company the Perenco Group, has taken delivery of a new shallow-water, multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) built by the Holland Shipyards Group.
Named after an island off the coast of Brittany in France, Men Cren is the first in a series of three custom-built MPSVs ordered by Dixstone from Holland Shipyards.
Built for engineering and energy support even in shallow waters
The design work that went into the vessel ensured its suitability for operation in extreme environments and in remote areas with undeveloped ports, which larger conventional vessels cannot easily access.
This then ensures that the vessels can be deployed to serve a range of sectors from offshore oil and gas support to civil engineering.
The newbuild has a steel hull, an LOA of 52.05 metres (170.8 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a draught of only 3.5 metres (11 feet), a depth of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a deadweight of 1,038, and a gross tonnage of 997.
She also boasts DP0 station-keeping capabilities and a range of deck equipment including a 1,000-metre (3,300-foot) towing wire and a hydraulic shark jaw. These features enable the vessel to undertake anchor handling, towing, and supply operations even in nearshore areas and inland waterways.
With secondary emergency response functions
Her towing capability can also be applied in emergency response if needed while her carrying capacity can facilitate dive operations and ROV support.
The MPSV also has a 420-square-metre (4,500-square-foot) working deck for transporting equipment, materials and work crews, accommodation for up to 14 persons, a FiFi system with two monitors, and a full HVAC-equipped interior for enhanced comfort when operating in tropical regions.
Operations on the aft deck can be monitored directly from the wheelhouse, which boasts a full 360 degrees of visibility.
Hybrid propulsion with numerous operating modes
The hybrid propulsion arrangement consists of two main engines, a bow jet thruster and a central electrically driven azimuth thruster, thus enabling a range of operating profiles. The propulsion can deliver speeds of over 12 knots.
The vessel’s tonnage and azimuthing thruster mean she can handle heavy loads and still be manoeuvrable enough to navigate safely in confined waters.
The vessel’s various systems draw electrical power from three 465kW diesel generators. A 118kW generator is also installed for emergency use.
The Bureau Veritas-classed Men Cren sails under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and will be operated primarily in West Africa, where she will undertake a range of offshore support activities on behalf of various clients.
Men Cren's sister vessels Men Goe and Men Skey are meanwhile scheduled to be handed over to Dixstone in early 2026 and will also be deployed to West Africa.