Odyssey to merge with ex-Rio Tinto CEO’s deep-sea mining firm in $1b deal

A deep-sea mining firm led by former Rio Tinto CEO Tom Albanese will merge with Odyssey Marine Exploration in a $1 billion all-stock deal aimed at building one of the world's largest portfolios of underwater mineral deposits.

The move, announced on Wednesday, is just the latest in a slew of deals tied to the nascent deep-sea mining industry, which aims to extract critical minerals from the 70 per cent of the planet covered by water even as the practice has sparked outcry from environmentalists and some countries.

No deep-sea mining has taken place yet due to diplomatic, regulatory and other challenges, although Washington and other Western governments are aggressively searching for new and alternative minerals supplies in a bid to counter Beijing's market dominance.