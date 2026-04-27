Deep-sea miner American Ocean Minerals deploys vessel for scientific research post-Odyssey merger

American Ocean Minerals Corporation (AOMC) has deployed the Anuanua Moana to conduct scientific research in its deep-sea exploration areas around the Cook Islands. The development follows a merger agreement between the company and Odyssey Marine Exploration.

The company expects the merger to create a platform valued at approximately $1 billion. Upon completion, the company anticipates holding between 80 per cent and 100 per cent of Ocean Minerals, which owns the Anuanua Moana through a subsidiary.

The Anuanua Moana is a 60-metre dedicated science platform equipped with sonar systems, subsea tracking technologies, and two A-frames. It carries three laboratories for geology, chemistry, and biology, as well as a remotely operated vehicle rated for 6,000 metres.