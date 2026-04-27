Deep-sea miner American Ocean Minerals deploys vessel for scientific research post-Odyssey merger

American Ocean Minerals Corporation (AOMC) has deployed the Anuanua Moana to conduct scientific research in its deep-sea exploration areas around the Cook Islands. The development follows a merger agreement between the company and Odyssey Marine Exploration.
The company expects the merger to create a platform valued at approximately $1 billion. Upon completion, the company anticipates holding between 80 per cent and 100 per cent of Ocean Minerals, which owns the Anuanua Moana through a subsidiary.
The Anuanua Moana is a 60-metre dedicated science platform equipped with sonar systems, subsea tracking technologies, and two A-frames. It carries three laboratories for geology, chemistry, and biology, as well as a remotely operated vehicle rated for 6,000 metres.
Hans Smit, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Minerals, noted that permanent deployment allows for the continuous collection of data sets.
The company noted that the vessel mapped more than 23,500 square kilometres of the EL3 license area over 16 days. Data collection has exceeded 3,700 hours of offshore work and resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 417 million wet tonnes of polymetallic nodules.
Tom Albanese, Chairman of AOMC stated that access to the asset will allow it to advance projects in the Cook Islands and on the high seas.
The vessel is currently conducting a survey to identify marine life at 30 locations via three-kilometre seafloor transect lines.
Mapping data from the vessel is also used locally to assist with fish aggregation device placements and to help scientists assess risks from severe storms, the company said.
AOMC highlighted that it will support campaigns for other exploration companies this year, including an upcoming 84-day deployment.