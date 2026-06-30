Vallourec secures pipeline contract for Angolan deepwater project

French pipe manufacturer Vallourec has secured a major contract from Azule Energy, a joint venture between Eni and BP, to supply pipelines for the Greater PAJ offshore development project in Angola.
Under the agreement, Vallourec will supply more than 26,000 tons of seamless carbon steel line pipes, spanning approximately 210 kilometres and including heavy thermal insulation coating.
Deliveries for the order are scheduled to begin in July 2027 and run through December 2027 to support the deepwater development.
Located approximately 200 kilometres offshore Angola in water depths between 1,500 and 2,000 metres, the Greater PAJ development encompasses the five offshore fields of Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione, and Urano.
Line pipe solutions will be delivered for production, service, water injection, and gas export lines. To protect the subsea lines, the project will employ a thermal insulation system reaching up to 120 millimetres in thickness, utilising glass syntactic polypropylene insulation.