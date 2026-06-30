Vallourec secures pipeline contract for Angolan deepwater project

French pipe manufacturer Vallourec has secured a major contract from Azule Energy, a joint venture between Eni and BP, to supply pipelines for the Greater PAJ offshore development project in Angola.

Under the agreement, Vallourec will supply more than 26,000 tons of seamless carbon steel line pipes, spanning approximately 210 kilometres and including heavy thermal insulation coating.

Deliveries for the order are scheduled to begin in July 2027 and run through December 2027 to support the deepwater development.