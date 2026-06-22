Multi-billion dollar Angolan offshore oil project gets final go-ahead

Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, and its partners have approved the $5.1 billion Greater PAJ offshore oil project in Angola, company and government officials said at a signing ceremony on Monday.

Partners in the project, Angola's first integrated cross-block development, include Norway's Equinor, Angola's oil and gas agency ANPG and state-owned firm Sonangol. The development is operated by Azule.

The investment marks the latest expansion by Azule, Angola's largest independent oil and gas producer, following the recent start-up of its Agogo floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) and the New Gas Consortium project.