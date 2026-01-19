Tainted oil cuts Azerbaijan’s BTC crude exports in 2025

Azerbaijan’s oil exports via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline fell to 27.18 million tonnes in 2025, down 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, as supplies were affected by tainted oil, Azerbaijani data showed.

The BTC pipeline, which runs through Georgia to Turkey, is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, which are operated by BP.

Azerbaijan’s total oil transit amounted to 36.3 million tonnes in 2025, with 74.9 per cent shipped via the BTC pipeline, according to the country’s statistics committee.