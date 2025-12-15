Tainted oil issue cuts Azerbaijan BTC exports by six per cent in 11 months

Azerbaijan’s oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline fell to 24.9 million tonnes in the January-November period, a decline of 7.1 per cent from a year earlier as supplies were affected by tainted oil, Azerbaijani data showed.

Organic chloride contamination in Azerbaijani BTC crude cargoes was discovered in July, causing several days’ delay in loadings from Turkey’s BTC Ceyhan terminal.