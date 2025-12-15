Tainted oil issue cuts Azerbaijan BTC exports by six per cent in 11 months

Azerbaijan’s oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline fell to 24.9 million tonnes in the January-November period, a decline of 7.1 per cent from a year earlier as supplies were affected by tainted oil, Azerbaijani data showed.
Organic chloride contamination in Azerbaijani BTC crude cargoes was discovered in July, causing several days’ delay in loadings from Turkey’s BTC Ceyhan terminal.
The BTC pipeline, which runs through Georgia to Turkey, is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, which are operated by BP.
Azerbaijan’s total oil transit in the first eleven months of the year amounted to 33.4 million tonnes, of which 74.6 per cent were shipped through the BTC, according to the country’s statistics committee.
The volume of transit oil sourced from other countries, such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, via the BTC fell to 3.707 million tonnes in January-November from 4.890 million tonnes in the same period of 2024, the data showed.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Editing by Kirsten Donovan)