New York opposes gas pipeline permit revival

New York’s environmental regulator said on Wednesday that it filed with federal energy regulators to oppose Williams Cos-led Constitution Pipeline's bid to revive a permit to build the proposed, previously cancelled natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York.

Constitution recently petitioned the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reissue a certificate of public convenience and necessity, a required permit for the construction of the controversial pipeline.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in its filing to FERC on Wednesday that it opposed Constitution's request, saying the move would override the state agency's oversight authority under the Clean Water Act.

Despite its proposed 99 miles of pipeline that would cross New York, the DEC said Constitution is attempting to, "bypass critical environmental reviews and undercut New York State’s regulatory authority."

DEC said it did not waive its Clean Water Act Section 401 authority and will explore all available options to vigorously defend the state's rights.